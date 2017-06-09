SBS Filipino

Sunday penalty rate cuts to be phased in

Published 9 June 2017 at 1:06pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 2:08pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Hundreds of thousands of Australian workers will see their Sunday penalty rates drop on July 1st, with deeper cuts to come over the next three years.Unions say they will appeal the decision, while industry and retail groups say the cuts should have gone further.

Image: Queensland Unions seen during a Labour Day Parade in Brisbane (AAP Dave Hunt) 

