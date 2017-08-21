Sung hoping World University Games are her moment

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Sung hoping World University Games are her momentPlay04:07SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.89MB)Published 21 August 2017 at 11:51amBy John BaldockSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Rhythmic gymnast Enid Sung has a point to prove when the World University Games get underway this weekend in Taipei. Image: Danielle Le Ray, left, and Enid Sung (SBS)Published 21 August 2017 at 11:51amBy John BaldockSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe 22-year-old from Sydney has struggled with injuries in recent years and missed the Rio Olympics as a result. Now, she is on a mission to earn a spot on Australia's team for next year's Commonwealth Games. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul