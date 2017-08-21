SBS Filipino

Sung hoping World University Games are her moment

Published 21 August 2017 at 11:51am
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Rhythmic gymnast Enid Sung has a point to prove when the World University Games get underway this weekend in Taipei. Image: Danielle Le Ray, left, and Enid Sung (SBS)

The 22-year-old from Sydney has struggled with injuries in recent years and missed the Rio Olympics as a result.

 

Now, she is on a mission to earn a spot on Australia's team for next year's Commonwealth Games.

 





