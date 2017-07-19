Image: Peter Dutton ... to head Home Affairs (AAP)
Super-ministry to be in charge of national security
By James Elton-Pym
The Turnbull Government has announced a new Home Affairs ministry which will absorb immigration, border security, the Australian Federal Police and the spy agency ASIO. The umbrella ministry will focus on national security and be headed by Cabinet minister Peter Dutton. But some experts are questioning the need for the change and raising concerns over the concentration of power.
