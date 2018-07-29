SBS Filipino

Super Saturday win for Labor

Super Saturday

Susan Lamb and Bill Shorten Source: AAP

Published 29 July 2018
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Labor has won four of the five Super Saturday by-elections, including the marginal seats of Braddon and Longman.

The Centre Alliance's Rebekha Sharkie held onto Mayo in South Australia.
 
The results mean the Coalition has not increased its one-seat majority in the House of Representatives.
