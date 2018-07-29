Super Saturday win for Labor

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Super Saturday win for LaborPlay04:50SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Susan Lamb and Bill Shorten Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.86MB)Published 29 July 2018 at 11:53am, updated 29 July 2018 at 11:56amBy Evan YoungPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Labor has won four of the five Super Saturday by-elections, including the marginal seats of Braddon and Longman.Published 29 July 2018 at 11:53am, updated 29 July 2018 at 11:56amBy Evan YoungPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe Centre Alliance's Rebekha Sharkie held onto Mayo in South Australia. The results mean the Coalition has not increased its one-seat majority in the House of Representatives.ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom