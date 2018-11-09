SBS Filipino

Superannuation study splits opinion

The Grattan Institute’s John Daley.

The Grattan Institute’s John Daley. Source: AAP

Published 9 November 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 9 November 2018 at 1:06pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
A new report has found that Australians shouldn't be so concerned with their future superannuation, with the typical retiree having a higher standard of living than when they were working.

The Grattan Institute insists warnings about financial stress in retirement are overkill, and is calling for policy changes to compulsory super contributions.

