SBS Filipino

Supermum who graduated with highest honours now a proud lawyer at Northern Territory Supreme Court

SBS Filipino

Zarah Denese Tenorio-Ramoso officially admitted as a lawyer for Northern Territory Supreme Court.

Zarah Denese Tenorio-Ramoso officially admitted as a lawyer for Northern Territory Supreme Court. Source: Joshua Florendo Studio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2022 at 11:25am, updated 21 March 2022 at 12:54pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS

Zarah Denese Tenorio-Ramoso shares her inspiring journey of balancing her studies, career, being a mother and a wife.

Published 11 March 2022 at 11:25am, updated 21 March 2022 at 12:54pm
By TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Zarah was admitted officially as the Northern Territory Supreme Court lawyer this month.
  • She finished Bachelor of Laws at Charles Darwin University with the highest honours, which equates to Summa Cum Laude.
  • She pursued her dream of becoming a lawyer whilst starting a family.
In celebration of International Women's Month 2022, SBS Filipino presents a series focused on remarkable Filipino women who #BreakTheBias.

Listen to the interview:

LISTEN TO
Supermum who graduated with highest honours now a proud lawyer at Northern Territory Supreme Court image

Supermum na nagtapos ng Law with highest honours, isa ng abogado sa Korte Suprema ng Northern Territory

SBS Filipino

11/03/202209:26
Advertisement


Zarah Denese Tenorio-Ramoso graduated Bachelor of Laws with highest honours in Charles Darwin University.
Zarah Denese Tenorio-Ramoso graduated Bachelor of Laws with highest honours in Charles Darwin University. Source: Joshua Florendo Studio


Zarah's advice to women is to never give up. "If you have a dream, work for it. I'm not saying to do the same thing I did juggling work, study while taking care of children. Just work on little things and start to make SMART goals meaning Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Time-bound. If you don't set SMART goals and there's no deadline, it will not happen. Start small first, because a goal without a plan is just a wish."
Zarah with her family.
Zarah with her family. Source: Joshua Florendo Studio
Zarah admits that it has been tough to juggle everything and there are times that she wants to give up but she gets her strength from her daughters. 

Zarah with her two daughters.
Zarah with her two daughters. Source: Joshua Florendo Studio


Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?