Supermum who graduated with highest honours now a proud lawyer at Northern Territory Supreme Court

Highlights
- Zarah was admitted officially as the Northern Territory Supreme Court lawyer this month.
- She finished Bachelor of Laws at Charles Darwin University with the highest honours, which equates to Summa Cum Laude.
- She pursued her dream of becoming a lawyer whilst starting a family.
In celebration of International Women's Month 2022, SBS Filipino presents a series focused on remarkable Filipino women who #BreakTheBias.
Listen to the interview:
LISTEN TO
Supermum na nagtapos ng Law with highest honours, isa ng abogado sa Korte Suprema ng Northern Territory
SBS Filipino
11/03/202209:26
Zarah Denese Tenorio-Ramoso graduated Bachelor of Laws with highest honours in Charles Darwin University. Source: Joshua Florendo Studio
Zarah's advice to women is to never give up. "If you have a dream, work for it. I'm not saying to do the same thing I did juggling work, study while taking care of children. Just work on little things and start to make SMART goals meaning Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Time-bound. If you don't set SMART goals and there's no deadline, it will not happen. Start small first, because a goal without a plan is just a wish."
Zarah admits that it has been tough to juggle everything and there are times that she wants to give up but she gets her strength from her daughters.
Zarah with her family. Source: Joshua Florendo Studio
Zarah with her two daughters. Source: Joshua Florendo Studio