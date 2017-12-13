Support and rehabilitation for drug surrenderees

We talk to Dr Marie Grace Gomez and Maria Pilar Lorenzo from The University of the Philippines, both were participants of the recently held International Research Forum on the Philippines 2017, organized by La Trobe University's Philippine Australia Study Centre and the Filipino Australia Student Council (FASTCO)
Maria Pilar Lorenzo (left) and Dr Marie Grace Gomez (right) at the International Research Forum 2017, La Trobe University Source: SBS Filipino
Published 13 December 2017 at 5:36pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 5:43pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
For four months now, a volunteer based program has been running in a baranggay in Quezon City. It aims to support individuals and their families who wish to start fresh and confront and work on issues that led to their drug dependency and addiction. Another initiative is currently being proposed to help rehabilitate drug dependents by helping them gain access to sustainable livelihood projects like urban farming
