Support and rehabilitation for drug surrenderees

Philippine Australia Studies Cntre, La Trobe University

Maria Pilar Lorenzo (left) and Dr Marie Grace Gomez (right) at the International Research Forum 2017, La Trobe University Source: SBS Filipino

Published 13 December 2017 at 5:36pm, updated 13 December 2017 at 5:43pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

For four months now, a volunteer based program has been running in a baranggay in Quezon City. It aims to support individuals and their families who wish to start fresh and confront and work on issues that led to their drug dependency and addiction. Another initiative is currently being proposed to help rehabilitate drug dependents by helping them gain access to sustainable livelihood projects like urban farming

We talk to Dr Marie Grace Gomez  and Maria Pilar Lorenzo from The University of the Philippines, both were participants of the recently held International Research Forum on the Philippines 2017,  organized by La Trobe University's Philippine Australia Study Centre and the  Filipino Australia Student Council (FASTCO)



