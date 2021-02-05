SBS Filipino

Support for Australian with disabilities greatly affected by COVID-19

NDIS, disability, services and support

NDIS, disability, services and support

Published 5 February 2021 at 5:05pm, updated 9 February 2021 at 12:09pm
By Maridel Martinez
Restrictions brought about by the COVID -19 pandemic have greatly affected support services for Australians living with disabilities

Highlights
  • Only one in ten Australians with disabilities have access to National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS )
  • The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) can assist both the person with disability and their carer
  • The coming NDIS Expo 2021 can assist with individual needs in terms of support services and care
Support services for  around 100,000 Australians with disabilities have been disconnected from essential support services

'In accessing funds or support we do not look at the diagnosis, instead we look at the needs of the person that can assist them in having a more comfortable life'  River Night, CEO, Australian Communities. 

