Support for Australian with disabilities greatly affected by COVID-19

Highlights Only one in ten Australians with disabilities have access to National Disability Insurance Scheme ( NDIS )

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) can assist both the person with disability and their carer

The coming NDIS Expo 2021 can assist with individual needs in terms of support services and care

Support services for around 100,000 Australians with disabilities have been disconnected from essential support services





'In accessing funds or support we do not look at the diagnosis, instead we look at the needs of the person that can assist them in having a more comfortable life' River Night, CEO, Australian Communities.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





