Support for people in retirement housing

Published 21 July 2017 at 2:46pm, updated 22 July 2017 at 9:06pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Retirement Housing Advice Service is a dedicated service in Victoria provided by the Housing for the Aged Action Group (HAAG) and is designed to assist people living in retirement housing such as caravan and residential parks, retirement villages and rental villages. Housing for the Aged Action Group's Aoife Cooke tells us more

