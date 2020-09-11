The Support Network for International Students (SNIS) will be launched 12 September .
Highlights
- It was discovered that there are many international students working under unacceptable conditions
- Many are unaware of their rights in the workplace
- SNIS will not only extend financial support but will provide assistance in terms of legal issues
'The SNIS aims to work with other stakeholders including parliamentarians to ensure the wellbeing of international students' Yvette Segundo, Migrante Melbourne
