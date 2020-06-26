Support sent to Cebu Hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Highlights Tents and aircon vans will be sent to support frontliners

Additional police and military personnel will be sent to ensure health protocols are observed.

According to DILG Secretary Eduardo AÑO there are more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in Cebu City

Hospitals in Cebu will receive additional supplies and equipment to give them greater capacity to respond to increased COVID-19 cases in the city.

















In Metro Manila, several government offices were placed in lockdown as staff tested positive for COVID-19. Among the government agencies are the DENR, House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal and Makati City Courts





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO





READ MORE Cebu City has emerged as the epicenter of outbreak in Visayas







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily