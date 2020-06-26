SBS Filipino

Support sent to Cebu Hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Cebu City COVID-19

There are more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in Cebu City

Published 26 June 2020 at 5:04pm, updated 29 June 2020 at 9:52am
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Additional support will be sent to enable the health care system to cope with the increased COVID-19 cases

Highlights
  • Tents and aircon vans will be sent to support frontliners
  • Additional police and military personnel will be sent to ensure health protocols are observed.
  • According to DILG Secretary Eduardo AÑO there are more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in Cebu City
Hospitals in Cebu will receive additional supplies and equipment to give them greater capacity to respond to increased COVID-19 cases in the city.

 

 

In Metro Manila, several government offices were placed in lockdown as staff tested positive for COVID-19. Among the government agencies are the   DENR, House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal and  Makati City Courts 

Cebu City has emerged as the epicenter of outbreak in Visayas



