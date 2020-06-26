Support sent to Cebu Hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Highlights
- Tents and aircon vans will be sent to support frontliners
- Additional police and military personnel will be sent to ensure health protocols are observed.
- According to DILG Secretary Eduardo AÑO there are more than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in Cebu City
Hospitals in Cebu will receive additional supplies and equipment to give them greater capacity to respond to increased COVID-19 cases in the city.
In Metro Manila, several government offices were placed in lockdown as staff tested positive for COVID-19. Among the government agencies are the DENR, House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal and Makati City Courts
