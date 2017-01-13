Surviving a Very Hot Day

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

We spoke with an official of Safeworks New South Wales to learn how to escape the heat, in both personal and corporate ways.





Working in the heat safety tips:





Provide access to plain drinking water, at least 200mL every 15-20 minutes

Don’t drink energy or caffeinated drinks which can have a diuretic affect

Ensure workers wear sun protection in all outdoor conditions because workers can be exposed to UV radiation in the shade as well as the sun

Rotate tasks to lessen exposure to the sun as well as mental and physical fatigue