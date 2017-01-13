Surviving a Very Hot Day

We spoke with an official of Safeworks New South Wales to learn how to escape the heat, in both personal and corporate ways.
Working in the heat safety tips:
- Provide access to plain drinking water, at least 200mL every 15-20 minutes
- Don’t drink energy or caffeinated drinks which can have a diuretic affect
- Ensure workers wear sun protection in all outdoor conditions because workers can be exposed to UV radiation in the shade as well as the sun
- Rotate tasks to lessen exposure to the sun as well as mental and physical fatigue
- Provide clothing with a UPF 50+ rating such as loose shirts with long sleeves, collars and long pants.
- Provide broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 30+, broad brimmed hats and sunglasses which meet Australian Standards for UV protection