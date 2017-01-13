SBS Filipino

Surviving a Very Hot Day

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_615157.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 January 2017 at 2:31pm, updated 18 January 2017 at 8:47am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

This Friday, temperatures will again reach over 40 degrees celsius in many parts of New South Wales. It's impossible to escape the neat, especially when cost of running the air conditioner is at all time high. Photo: Swimming Pool by the beach. ((AAP)

Published 13 January 2017 at 2:31pm, updated 18 January 2017 at 8:47am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke with an official of Safeworks New South Wales to learn how to escape the heat, in both personal and corporate ways.

Working in the heat safety tips:

  • Provide access to plain drinking water, at least 200mL every 15-20 minutes
  • Don’t drink energy or caffeinated drinks which can have a diuretic affect
  • Ensure workers wear sun protection in all outdoor conditions because workers can be exposed to UV radiation in the shade as well as the sun
  • Rotate tasks to lessen exposure to the sun as well as mental and physical fatigue
  • Provide clothing with a UPF 50+ rating such as loose shirts with long sleeves, collars and long pants.
  • Provide broad spectrum sunscreen SPF 30+, broad brimmed hats and sunglasses which meet Australian Standards for UV protection
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January