Susana Downes: Music, pageants and charities overcome my past bullies

An avid performer even when she was a child, her musical passion led to a music degree, specially trained in ballet, jazz, tap and piano. Susana also starred in one of her dream roles playing Wendla Bergman in Spring Awakening in 2014. She also did her first solo cabaret in 2015 entitled "My Musical Wishlist".





She was hailed Miss Charity Queen 2015 when she was able to raise $22,000 for the Miss Philippines-Australia contest which was donated as scholarship funds for students of the Technological University of the Philippines, Hiyas Ng Pilipinas Dance Troupe and The House for the Angels (an orphanage for abandoned children).





She was awarded Miss Grand Australia Woman of Impact last June and she recently reached the state finals of Miss World Australia 2018. There's no stopping Susana's quest as she competes for next weekend's Miss Earth Australia. And as part of her journey in pageants, she has continued to do charities.





Miss Earth Australia candidate Susana Downes (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino





Watch our Facebook live video below and hear Susana Downes' rendition of the song "Warrior".









