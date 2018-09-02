SBS Filipino

Susana Downes: Music, pageants and charities overcome my past bullies

SBS Filipino

Susana Downes

Singer, performer and Miss Earth Australia 2018 contestant Susan Downes Source: SBS Filipino

Published 2 September 2018 at 2:35pm, updated 24 October 2019 at 3:27pm
By Annalyn Violata
Being bullied in primary school due to excessive school event participation through singing and performances, the warrior in Susana Downes has overcome this by professionally pursuing music, walking the pageant runways and doing charities.

An avid performer even when she was a child, her musical passion  led  to  a music degree,  specially trained in ballet, jazz, tap and piano. Susana also starred in one of her dream roles playing Wendla Bergman in Spring Awakening in 2014. She also did her first solo cabaret in 2015 entitled "My Musical Wishlist".

She was hailed Miss Charity Queen 2015 when  she was able to raise $22,000 for the Miss Philippines-Australia contest which was donated as scholarship funds for students of the Technological University of the Philippines, Hiyas Ng Pilipinas Dance Troupe and The House for the Angels (an orphanage for abandoned children).

She was awarded Miss Grand Australia Woman of Impact last June and she recently reached the state finals of Miss World Australia 2018.   There's no stopping Susana's quest  as she competes for  next weekend's Miss Earth Australia. And as part of her journey in pageants, she has continued to do charities.

Susana Downes
Miss Earth Australia candidate Susana Downes (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


Watch our Facebook live video below and hear Susana Downes' rendition of the song "Warrior".



TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

manny huling paalam.jpg

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

