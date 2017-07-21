But at a launch to promote Saturday's second instalment, the Swans announced they have widened their horizons from promoting issues surrounding homophobia.
Swans expand on Pride Game with wider diversity plan
Published 22 July 2017 at 9:16am
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This weekend, the Sydney Swans and Saint Kilda will stage the first AFL gay-and-lesbian Pride Game in Sydney. Image: The Swans Nick Newman, Aliir Aliir and Nick Smith (SBS)
Published 22 July 2017 at 9:16am
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share