Sweden, Denmark Raise Latest Barriers in Europe

In the latest twist in the humanitarian crisis gripping Europe, Denmark has now imposed temporary identity checks at its border with Germany following a similar move by Sweden. Image: Oresund Bridge where many migrant pass through to reach Sweden(AAP)
Published 7 January 2016 at 1:56pm
The two are the latest European countries to put in place tougher border-security measures.
It has dealt a double blow to Europe's fraying passport-free Schengen area, amid the record influx of migrants.