SBS Filipino

Swedish-Australian boxer aiming for a knock out at the Commonweath Games.

SBS Filipino

Anja Stridsman

Anja Stridsman Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 November 2017 at 1:49pm, updated 13 November 2017 at 1:52pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Swedish born Anja Stridsman (Anya Streeds-man)is among 13 boxers set to represent Australia at next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Image: Anja Stridsman (SBS)

Published 13 November 2017 at 1:49pm, updated 13 November 2017 at 1:52pm
By Adrian Arciuli
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 30 year old sealed her spot on the team last weekend despite suffering a serious knee injury two months ago.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul