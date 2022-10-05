Sydney-based environmental lawyer, whose background is Filipino, among the Asian Australian Awards winners

Highlights '40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian Australian Awards' recognise the contributions of Asian-Australians in the society.

Vietnamese-Australian lawyer, Tu Le, is the overall winner.

Environmental and climate lawyer Matthew Joseph Floro takes home the 'Legal and Professional Category' award.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW Asian Aust Awards Nobel prize in physics & medicine 13:57 Play The Asian-Australian Awards recognise the contributions of Asian Australians across across a number of fields, including advocacy, arts and culture, science, sports and medicine.





It is hoped to help break down systemic barriers that disadvantage Asian-Australians from obtaining leadership roles.





In the said award ceremony on October 4, Vietnamese-Australian lawyer Tu Le, takes home the top recognition in ethe '40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian Australian Awards'.





Advertisement

The 31 year-old has worked at a domestic and family sexual violence legal service, coordinated a law service for exploited migrant workers and is a leader at the Vietnamese Buddhist Youth Association.



Advocating for the environment

Among the winners include Senior Environmental, Planning and Administrative Lawyer Matthew Joseph Floro, whose background is Filipino.





The 31-year-old lawyer was recognised for his works and advocacy for environmental and climate laws.





Earlier, in July 2022, the Sydney-based lawyer was awarded the 2022 Mahla Pearlman Australian Young Environmental Lawyer of the Year award.





He works as a Special Counsel with the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO), carrying out a series of leading-edge climate law cases, including the Office's historic win which "changed the legal landscape on climate in Australia, where the court found the NSW Environmental Protection Authority has a duty to protect NSW communities from climate impacts.





He is also part of EDO's success in its High Court challenge which after seven years of legal actions has resulted to the protection of the Bylong Valley from a massive new coal mine.





His expertise was also utilised for the refusal of the proposed Rocky Hill coal mine, which was "the first time an Australian court refused consent to a fossil fuel development partly on the basis of greenhouse gas emissions and climate impacts".



US physicist John Clauser poses in his home in California, after winning the Nobel Prize for physics along with Austria's Anton Zeilinger and Frenchman Alain Aspect. Source: AFP / REMI VORANO/AFP via Getty Images

Nobel Prize in Physics and Medicine

Three scientists have jointly won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their advances in quantum mechanics.





The latest nobel prize awarded three scientists - Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger.





Their research on the behaviour of subatomic particles opened the door for super computers and encrypted communication.





While, Swedish scientist, Svante Paabo, received this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine.





The director of a German institute for evolutionary anthropology has been credited for transforming the study of DNA sequences from archaeological and paleontological remains to helped unlock the genetic secrets of human evolution.





October is Nobel Prize season. Over the course of six days, names of the winners of six Nobel Prizes are announced, leading to some new faces being added to the world’s most elite list of scientists, writers, economists and human rights leaders.

