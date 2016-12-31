SBS Filipino

Sydney company plans alternative Muslim cartoon for kids

Promo for Barakah Hills

Promo for Barakah Hills

Published 31 December 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 31 December 2016 at 12:43pm
By Kirsty Johansen
Available in other languages

A Sydney-based company plans to launch a new Muslim alternative to mainstream cartoons next year similar to the ABC's Peppa Pig.

The director says he is hoping it will not only better educate children, but the whole community, on how Muslims live their everyday lives.

