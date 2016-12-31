Sydney company plans alternative Muslim cartoon for kids

The director says he is hoping it will not only better educate children, but the whole community, on how Muslims live their everyday lives.
Promo for Barakah Hills Source: SBS
Published 31 December 2016 at 12:41pm, updated 31 December 2016 at 12:43pm
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
A Sydney-based company plans to launch a new Muslim alternative to mainstream cartoons next year similar to the ABC's Peppa Pig.
