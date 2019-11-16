Sydney couple tries vlogging to inspire viewers

SBS Filipino

Published 16 November 2019 at 12:36pm, updated 19 November 2019 at 12:51pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
While most couple prefer a private life, this Sydney duo broadcasts their day to day life through their vlog to entertain and inspire their viewers.

More than entertainment, Sydney couple TJ Nick Adelino and Emerald Stone aim to inspire their viewers through their vlog contents.

The 2-month old couple took their relationship to the next level by vlogging their day to day life including their spats.

Mr Adelino shares that they now have their own vlog "Kikay and Kengkoy", a name given by his mum.

"We just started [our vlog]. When we were driving my mum to the airport she was the one who named us as Kikay and Kengkoy because she was stylishly feminine hence Kikay, and kengkoy because I was a comedian, so might as well claim it."

Funny couple uses vlog contents to inspire their viewers.
Funny couple uses vlog contents to inspire their viewers. Source: Kikay and Kengkoy


While vloggers are on the rise today, Ms Stone says their vlog mainly focus on sharing life lessons to their viewers and their individual viewpoint on certain topics.

"What we wanted to do is to influence. When we talk about love and life, every person has his or her own views. [In the vlog] I ask him questions about a topic and he will share the male perspective while I share the female perspective."

Ms Stone shares that their vlogs are real and raw and viewers would also see them arguing in their videos just like a normal couple.

"We argue in our vlogs so you can see the reality in it and you can see that in a relationship, its always about communication, respect and love, if you don't work as a team, it won't work."

