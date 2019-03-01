Sydney Mardi Gras: Celebrating sexuality and being fearless

Though he got a great support from his friends when he came out, it was only few years ago that the SBS Publicity's Program Guide Editor really sat down with his parents and casually told them that he's gay.





"Growing up as a queer Filipino and in a religious home, the messages were a little confusing for me and a lot of times when I was younger I felt sort of conflicted - on one end the Church doesn't support gay people and on the other, my mum has lots of friends, say particular in the salon where she would have gay friends there," reveals Mark Mariano.





But as he grew up and established his identity and accepted that being queer and Filipino is who he was, it was very easy for him to live that truth and let his parents know and they let him live his truth while let them have their opinion as well.



