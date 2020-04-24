Sydney restaurant owner is raising funds to feed the needy skilled migrants, students

The hospitality industry have been deeply affected by the coronavirus crisis. But Will Mahusay of Sydney Cebu Lechon is still doing his part to help the Filipino community during the pandemic.





Will and his friends will start the Foodit Forward initiative where hot meals prepared & packed by his team will be distributed to anyone that are struggling to provide themselves a decent meal.





He launched a gofundme campaign to raise $4,000 which will be good for 400 meals.





Together we can make a difference

Will has partnered up with another food business owner to help them distribute the food packs.





"We will have two distribution locations and this is a team effort with the help of our good friend Henry Paraan who owns MateBurger to help with meal distribution," says Will.





The team is planning to distribute the food once a week on a first come, first served basis.





