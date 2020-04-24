SBS Filipino

Sydney restaurant owner is raising funds to feed the needy skilled migrants, students

SBS Filipino

sydney cebu lechon, will mahusay, food it forward

Sydney Cebu Lechon owner is partnering up with other food businesses to provide food packs to those who are facing tough times. Source: FFMA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 April 2020 at 11:26am, updated 25 April 2020 at 3:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sydney restaurant owner Will Mahusay has started an initiative to help skilled migrants and students who have lost their jobs.

Published 24 April 2020 at 11:26am, updated 25 April 2020 at 3:45pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The hospitality industry have been deeply affected by the coronavirus crisis. But Will Mahusay of Sydney Cebu Lechon is still doing his part to help the Filipino community during the pandemic. 

Will and his friends will start the Foodit Forward initiative where hot meals prepared & packed by his team will be distributed to anyone that are struggling to provide themselves a decent meal. 

He launched a
gofundme
campaign to raise $4,000 which will be good for 400 meals.

Together we can make a difference

Will has partnered up with another food business owner to help them distribute the food packs.

"We will have two distribution locations and this is a team effort with the help of our good friend Henry Paraan who owns MateBurger to help with meal distribution," says Will.

The team is planning to distribute the food once a week on a first come, first served basis.

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom