From British convicts to more recent arrivals, the names of thousands of Australians have been inscribed on the wall's bronze panels.
Sydney's Welcome Wall has been celebrating the stories of migrants to Australia for 20 years
The Welcome Wall, in Darling Harbour, Sydney Source: AAP
Published 2 February 2019 at 11:20am, updated 2 February 2019 at 11:33am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
It's been 20 years since the Australian National Maritime Museum launched its Welcome Wall, celebrating the stories of migrants to Australia.
