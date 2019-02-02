SBS Filipino

Sydney's Welcome Wall has been celebrating the stories of migrants to Australia for 20 years

SBS Filipino

Welcome Wall at the Australian National Maritime Museum

The Welcome Wall, in Darling Harbour, Sydney Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2019 at 11:20am, updated 2 February 2019 at 11:33am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's been 20 years since the Australian National Maritime Museum launched its Welcome Wall, celebrating the stories of migrants to Australia.

Published 2 February 2019 at 11:20am, updated 2 February 2019 at 11:33am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
From British convicts to more recent arrivals, the names of thousands of Australians have been inscribed on the wall's bronze panels.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom