Table tennis, new big sport for Filipinos?

FOTTS playing table tennis

FOTTS playing table tennis Source: FOTTS/Dext Nazareno

Published 19 December 2016 at 2:36pm, updated 19 December 2016 at 2:50pm
By Annalyn Violata
Racket, small ball, a table and a good strategy in hitting the ball - the basics to play table tennis. Different from Filipino's much-loved basketball, but a group of Filipinos in Sydney is now hooked in playing table tennis. Will this be another game that Filipinos will love? Image: FOTTS playing table tennis (FOTTS/Dext Nazareno)

FilOz Table Tennis Sydney (FOTTS) was formed to encourage and be a venue for those who love table tennis. Its founder Jon Sierra shares how the group has grown and what it aims to achieve in the future.

FilOz Table Tennis Sydney
FilOz Table Tennis Sydney's founder Jon Sierra and admin Joevert Gongon and Dext Nazareno (FOTTS/Dext Nazareno) Source: FOTTS/Dext Nazareno


FilOz Table Tennis
Some of the admin and players of FilOz Table Tennis (FOTTS/Dext Nazareno) Source: FOTTS/Dext Nazareno


FilOz Table Tennis Sydney
FOTTS' admins and other Filipino players behind them (FOTTS/Dext Nazareno) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


