Take 5 for Tourettes

Robyn Latimer, President of Tourette Syndrome Association of Australia tells us more
Published 13 May 2017 at 9:56am, updated 13 May 2017 at 11:35am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Five minutes, we are all encouraged to take five minutes of our time to learn more about Tourette Syndrome (TS) to help break down stigmas associated with the disorder. Five minutes can lead to a better understanding of TS that can help minimize psychological impact and greater acceptance of people with TS.Image: Logo of Tourette (AAP)
