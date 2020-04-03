'Take social distancing seriously' says expert

Michael Camit, Manager of Marketing and Communications at New South Wales Multicultural Health Communications Service breaks down the ways we can practice social distancing regardless of where we are. Listen in.
Health authorities are encouraging people to exercise "social distancing" Source: Fully Handoko/EPA
Published 3 April 2020 at 12:40pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 2:06pm
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
While most residents find no trouble following the physical distancing rules put in place by the government, some fail to fully grasp how serious the repercussions are if they insist on socialising without being mindful of distancing protocol prescribed by the government. Listen in.
