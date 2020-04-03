SBS Filipino

'Take social distancing seriously' says expert

Health authorities are encouraging people to exercise "social distancing".

Health authorities are encouraging people to exercise "social distancing" Source: Fully Handoko/EPA

Published 3 April 2020 at 12:40pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 2:06pm
By Cristina Lazo
Available in other languages

While most residents find no trouble following the physical distancing rules put in place by the government, some fail to fully grasp how serious the repercussions are if they insist on socialising without being mindful of distancing protocol prescribed by the government. Listen in.

Michael Camit, Manager of Marketing and Communications at New South Wales Multicultural Health Communications Service breaks down the ways we can  practice  social distancing  regardless of where we are. Listen in.

 

