SBS Filipino

Talkback result: What's the main reason for too high house prices?

SBS Filipino

A house under constructed is seen in Sydney.

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:08am
By Ronald Manila, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Talkback result: Listeners believe that the main cause of the housing affordability crisis in Australia, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, is lack of supply. They think there are still vast of land where the government can encourage developers to build more properties. Image: A housing project in Sydney (AAP)

Published 12 April 2017 at 2:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:08am
By Ronald Manila, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul