Talking about climate change, discussion on stage

Published 8 July 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 8 July 2016 at 5:23pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Theater director Dennis Gupa tackles climate change on stage. He tells us how our relationship with the environment, the land around us has changed and was changed by colonization. He dropped by the studio during his brief visit as a guest speaker at The University of Melbourne Image: Dennis Gupa (SBS Filipino)
