SBS Filipino

Tax time, and sharing economy a focus for ATO

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_707838.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 June 2017 at 9:21am, updated 29 June 2017 at 9:58am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

With just a few days to go until the end of the financial year, it is time to start thinking about tax Image: An advertisement seeking drivers for UberEATS on a motorbike in Sydney (AAP)

Published 29 June 2017 at 9:21am, updated 29 June 2017 at 9:58am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And it is warning those profiting from the sharing economy -- like AirBnB hosts and Uber drivers -- to declare their income.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul