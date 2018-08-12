Teach them young

Castelo Family Source: Vanessa Castelo
Published 12 August 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 12 August 2018 at 2:08pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Encouraging kids to join any form of sport at a young age provide positive effects in their growth. Mother of 2, Vanessa Castelo shares how teaching her kids to play basketball at the age of 4 was a good idea.
Published 12 August 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 12 August 2018 at 2:08pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share