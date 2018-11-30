SBS Filipino

Teachers strike across South Australia

South Australian public school teachers are seen protesting at Flinders Street, in Adelaide, Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Source: AAP/Sam Wundle

Published 30 November 2018 at 12:29pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Adelaide news. Summary of latest news from the festival state by Norma Hennessy

Teachers strike across South Australia; Youth fatalities on the road on the rise; Telstra outback service complained; Battery company opens in SA; Prince Andrews visits Adelaide; and Filam womn extradited to US

