Teaching Filipino language to kids

We can teach our kids to understand and speak Filipino through our daily conversations

We can teach our kids to understand and speak Filipino through our daily conversations

Published 6 September 2019 at 5:01pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 8:35pm
By Maridel Martinez
Teaching and learning the Filipino language can be fun. ESL teacher May Red Zafra makes sure that every Saturday morning is filled with fun activities while learning Filipino.

How does learning a language make a world of difference to you? Enter to win Apple gadgets



Creative and fun ways to teach kids Filipino



