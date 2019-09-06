Teaching Filipino language to kids

ALSO READ
We can teach our kids to understand and speak Filipino through our daily conversations Source: SBS Filipino
Published 6 September 2019 at 5:01pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 8:35pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Teaching and learning the Filipino language can be fun. ESL teacher May Red Zafra makes sure that every Saturday morning is filled with fun activities while learning Filipino.
