Tears and laughter as Bob Hawke is remembered

Bob Hawke

Bob Hawke was a guest conductor at his memorial of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, by video of an earlier performance Source: AAP

Published 15 June 2019 at 11:36am, updated 15 June 2019 at 11:44am
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Family members and politicians have gathered at a state memorial to pay tribute to Labor icon Bob Hawke.

The service honoured the ALP's longest-serving prime minister, who died last month at the age of 89.

