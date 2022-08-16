SBS Filipino

Technology puts retail under pressure

Published 16 August 2022 at 11:00am
By Sean Wales, Deborah Groarke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Technology is making it easier for shoppers to buy things, especially in the wake of COVID which meant some shops weren't able to physically open at times during lockdowns. But a new study suggests those working in retail are also impacted by technology, and that they feel pressured by recent developments.

Highlights
  • A new study by the Australian National University and Sydney University suggests some feel pressured by technological developments.
  • The emergence of new technologies during COVID means different types of work need to be done - which wouldn't necessarily translate to less jobs.
  • Online shopping becomes the way of the future.
With lockdowns and restrictions all but over, shoppers are returning once again to malls and shopping centres across Australia.
