Teenager faces imminent deportation after failing health test

site_197_Filipino_623184.JPG

Published 28 January 2017 at 9:16am
A Bangladeshi teenager is facing imminent deportation from Australia after Assistant Immigration Minister Alex Hawke refused to reconsider her impending deportation Image:Dr Nasrin Haque and daughter Sumaya (SBS)

The teenager now faces deportation on the 27th of January, after failing a health check, which made her ineligibile to remain in Australia.

 





