Teenager faces imminent deportation after failing health test

The teenager now faces deportation on the 27th of January, after failing a health check, which made her ineligibile to remain in Australia.
Published 28 January 2017 at 9:16am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A Bangladeshi teenager is facing imminent deportation from Australia after Assistant Immigration Minister Alex Hawke refused to reconsider her impending deportation Image:Dr Nasrin Haque and daughter Sumaya (SBS)
Published 28 January 2017 at 9:16am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share