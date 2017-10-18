SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Telecommunications complaints in Australia at four-year high

The sun sets behind the Telstra Tower on Black Mountain in Canberra, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The sun sets behind the Telstra Tower on Black Mountain in Canberra, Thursday, June 8, 2017 Source: AAP

Published 18 October 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 4:04pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Consumers and small businesses made over 150,000 complaints to telecommunication companies in the past financial year, the highest number in four years. Australia's telecommunications ombudsman says complaints about internet services increased and became, for the first time, the highest source of issues. But grievances about landline and mobile phones also grew.

Available in other languages
Image: The Telstra Tower on Black Mountain in Canberra (AAP)

