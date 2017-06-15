Telstra to axe 1,400 employees; 120 in South Australia
Telstra logo in one of their offices Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 15 June 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 16 June 2017 at 7:24am
By Norma Henessy
Source: SBS
Telstra is reportedly set to cut employees in its operations in South Australia as part of its national drive to save. Adelaide Cabaret Festival be held in Adelaide; and other events and news from South Australia. Image: Telstra logo in one of their offices (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
