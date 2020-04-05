SBS Filipino

Temporary visa holders feel let down by "go home" directive

The Federal Government will allow international students back into the country in a "pilot basis" from next month. Source: Getty Images

Published 5 April 2020 at 12:59pm, updated 6 April 2020 at 9:39am
Temporary visa holders, who are struggling because of the pandemic, say they feel let down after being given this directive by the Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge.

