SBS Filipino

Temporary visa-holding domestic violence victims 'most vulnerable'

SBS Filipino

Parliament House Canberra

Parliament House Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 April 2016 at 11:16am
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 100 organisations are calling on the federal government to ensure migrant women on temporary visas can access support when escaping family and domestic violence. Image: Parliament House Canberra (AAP)

Published 30 April 2016 at 11:16am
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia, the Refugee Council of Australia and the Immigrant Women's Health Service are among the signatories of an open letter to the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January