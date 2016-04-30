Temporary visa-holding domestic violence victims 'most vulnerable'

The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia, the Refugee Council of Australia and the Immigrant Women's Health Service are among the signatories of an open letter to the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
Parliament House Canberra Source: AAP
Published 30 April 2016 at 11:16am
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
More than 100 organisations are calling on the federal government to ensure migrant women on temporary visas can access support when escaping family and domestic violence. Image: Parliament House Canberra (AAP)
Published 30 April 2016 at 11:16am
By Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share