Ten Years of Open House Melbourne

Hawthorn Tram Depot (Credit to Phil Musgrave 2016) Source: Credit to Phil Musgrave 2016
Hotel Windsor Source: Credit to Huang Vveiwei 2015
Published 23 July 2017 at 9:46am, updated 23 July 2017 at 11:12am
By Maridel Martinez
For the past ten years, every July some of the most beautiful spaces in Melbourne are opened to the public. Open House Melbourne's Emma Telfer shares some of the exciting spaces to look forward to this year and how these beautiful spaces have changed in the past decade. Image: Hotel Windsor (Credit to Huang Vveiwei 2015)
