However a new survey says many renters experience anxiety and discrimination, with new migrants particularly vulnerable to discrimination and exploitation in the housing market.
Tenants' rights in Australia, explained
Published 9 March 2017 at 10:11am, updated 9 March 2017 at 2:12pm
By Ildiko Dauda
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
When renting a property, tenants have key rights and responsibilities. Image: Rental properties in Sydney (AAP)
