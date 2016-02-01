SBS Filipino

Tennis Chiefs Air Inquiry into Anti-corruption Program

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_470216.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Sarah Abo, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

World tennis has vowed to fight corruption within the sport, giving free reign to an independent inquiry into its anti-corruption program. Image: World tennis chiefs have vowed to fight corruption in the sport AAP

Published 1 February 2016 at 11:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Sarah Abo, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It comes less than 10 days after a report alleged widespread corruption.

 

In an unprecedented move, all seven tennis bodies have united to tackle the issue which has already plagued the Australian Open.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January