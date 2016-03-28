SBS Filipino

Tennis Official Sparks Gender Equity Storm

SBS Filipino

Srena Williams

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 March 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Manny Tsigas, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The head of one of the world's biggest tennis tournaments has apologised for saying female players owed their status to their male counterparts. Image: Serena Williams (L) stands with Raymond Moore, Indian Wells CEO, at the BNP Paribas Open (AAP)

Published 28 March 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Manny Tsigas, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Just before the finals of the BNP Paribas Open, tournament director Raymond Moore told reporters female players were "lucky" to "ride on the coat-tails of men".

 

That's sparked an angry response from some of the sport's biggest names.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January