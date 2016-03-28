Tennis Official Sparks Gender Equity Storm

Published 28 March 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Manny Tsigas, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The head of one of the world's biggest tennis tournaments has apologised for saying female players owed their status to their male counterparts. Image: Serena Williams (L) stands with Raymond Moore, Indian Wells CEO, at the BNP Paribas Open (AAP)
Just before the finals of the BNP Paribas Open, tournament director Raymond Moore told reporters female players were "lucky" to "ride on the coat-tails of men".
That's sparked an angry response from some of the sport's biggest names.