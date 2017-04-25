Tens of thousands attend March for Science rallies worldwide

The World Science March saw members of the scientific community gather to combat what they say is an increasing lack of support for evidence-based research.
Published 25 April 2017 at 10:26am, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:53am
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tens of thousands of pro-science supporters across the globe have railed against industry budget cuts and political views they believe oppose fact. Image: People stand together holding placards during the March for Science day at Martin Place in Sydney AAP Image. David Moir.The World Science March saw members of the scientific community gather to combat what they say is an increasing lack of support for evidence-based research.
Published 25 April 2017 at 10:26am, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:53am
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share