SBS Filipino

Tens of thousands attend March for Science rallies worldwide

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_671856.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 April 2017 at 10:26am, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:53am
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tens of thousands of pro-science supporters across the globe have railed against industry budget cuts and political views they believe oppose fact. Image: People stand together holding placards during the March for Science day at Martin Place in Sydney AAP Image. David Moir.The World Science March saw members of the scientific community gather to combat what they say is an increasing lack of support for evidence-based research.

Published 25 April 2017 at 10:26am, updated 26 April 2017 at 9:53am
By Camille Bianchi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The World Science March saw members of the scientific community gather to combat what they say is an increasing lack of support for evidence-based research.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul