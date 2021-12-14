SBS Filipino

Tens of thousands of people are heading to Queensland by air and road after the state opened its border

SBS Filipino

Queensland reopening of borders

Motorists passes through a border control checkpoint at the QLD/NSW Border, Coolangatta, Monday, December 13, 2021. Source: AAP Image/Russell Freeman

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2021 at 1:36pm, updated 14 December 2021 at 4:06pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS

Queensland has reopened to vaccinated Australians, 229 days since imposing a hard border. And Western Australia has announced it will ease its strict border restriction on February 5th next year.

Published 14 December 2021 at 1:36pm, updated 14 December 2021 at 4:06pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Travellers from New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT don't have to quarantine but will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result, hold a border pass and get tested again on day five after arriving.

Listen to the podcast

LISTEN TO
Tens of thousands of people are heading to Queensland by air and road after the state opened its border image

Tens of thousands of people are heading to Queensland by air and road after the state opened its border

SBS Filipino

14/12/202106:13
Advertisement


 Highlights

  • Australia's international border is due to reopen to skilled migrants and international students from Wednesday, 15 December.
  • Western Australia will open its border by 5th February
  • ATAGI has also given the approval to use the Moderna vaccine as a booster shot for Australians aged 18 and over.
"If you are a vaccinated border zone resident it's the XV pass. If you are a vaccinated general traveller coming from a hotspot it's the GV pass. Those are the two key passes. have it displayed if you are driving through border checkpoints. That's a lot of smiles and smiles from our police as well. This is a good news story for the Gold Coast community especially, " said Queensland's Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?