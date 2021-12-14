Tens of thousands of people are heading to Queensland by air and road after the state opened its border

Travellers from New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT don't have to quarantine but will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result, hold a border pass and get tested again on day five after arriving.





Australia's international border is due to reopen to skilled migrants and international students from Wednesday, 15 December.

Western Australia will open its border by 5th February

ATAGI has also given the approval to use the Moderna vaccine as a booster shot for Australians aged 18 and over.

"If you are a vaccinated border zone resident it's the XV pass. If you are a vaccinated general traveller coming from a hotspot it's the GV pass. Those are the two key passes. have it displayed if you are driving through border checkpoints. That's a lot of smiles and smiles from our police as well. This is a good news story for the Gold Coast community especially, " said Queensland's Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman.









