Tens of thousands protest in Hong Kong on national day

They are marching in defiance of the national day, calling for democracy and an end to the persecution of pro-democracy activists.
Published 3 October 2017 at 4:59pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Hong Kong in protest on China's National Day. Image: Protesters in Hong Kong on National Day (AAP)
