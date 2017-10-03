SBS Filipino

Tens of thousands protest in Hong Kong on national day

Protesters in Hong Kong on National Day

Source: AAP

Published 3 October 2017 at 4:59pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Thousands of people have marched through the streets of Hong Kong in protest on China's National Day. Image: Protesters in Hong Kong on National Day (AAP)

They are marching in defiance of the national day, calling for democracy and an end to the persecution of pro-democracy activists.

