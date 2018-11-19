SBS Filipino

Tensions on clear display at the APEC summit as the US announces it will partner with Australia, PNG on Manus Island naval base

PM Scott Morrison and VP Mike Pence of the United States of

Source: AAP

Published 19 November 2018 at 3:06pm, updated 19 November 2018 at 5:24pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The United States will join forces with Australia in the development of a new naval base to be built in Papua New Guinea. The announcement at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit comes amid a tug-of-war for regional influence.

