Tensions on clear display at the APEC summit as the US announces it will partner with Australia, PNG on Manus Island naval base
Published 19 November 2018 at 3:06pm, updated 19 November 2018 at 5:24pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The United States will join forces with Australia in the development of a new naval base to be built in Papua New Guinea. The announcement at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit comes amid a tug-of-war for regional influence.
