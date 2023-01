Iran's supreme leader has warned Saudi Arabia will face what he calls "divine revenge" for the execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.











It comes as tensions continue to simmer across the Middle East and the Gulf after Saudi Arabia executed 47 people convicted of terrorism offences, including the sheikh.











And in this report, those tensions are close to boiling over, with Saudi Arabia severing ties with Iran in response to the storming of its embassy in Tehran.