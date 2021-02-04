SBS Filipino

Testing rates for cancer drop during pandemic

Natasha Cauchi preparing to take medication. Source: SBS

Published 5 February 2021 at 9:15am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Danielle Robertson, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

The pandemic has seen a major drop in the number of Australians getting tested for cancer.

Experts are warning that type of complacency, could kill.

 

