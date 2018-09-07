Thank you, Rene Garcia

SBS Filipino

Brothers Rene and Dennis Gracia created the Hotdogs

Rene Garcia with the Hotdog band at the SBS Radio Studio in Melbourne in 2014

Published 7 September 2018 at 5:23pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:20pm
By Maridel Martinez, Roda Masinag
Hotdog's Rene Garcia passed away on September 2 at the age of 65. Listen in to his 2014 interview, during his visit to SBS Radio.

The iconic Filipino band, Hotdog pioneered “The Manila Sound” in the 1970s.

The group popularized classic OPM songs such as "Manila" "Annie Batungbakal", "Bongga ka Day", "Ikaw Ang Ms Universe ng Buhay Ko", and "Pers Lab." To many Filipinos living abroad, singing these songs make them feel at home.

 

Brothers Dennis and Rene formed the band which had as female vocalists Ella Del Rosario, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Maso Diez, among others.

On September 2, Dennis broke the news on facebook and posted a new video, "Sana Naman," the very last collaboration with his brother, Rene Garcia.

"it was a hell of a ride, tol... i will miss you like hell."

"mismong mismo," he wrote on his post.



