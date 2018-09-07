Thank you, Rene Garcia

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

The iconic Filipino band, Hotdog pioneered “The Manila Sound” in the 1970s.





The group popularized classic OPM songs such as "Manila" "Annie Batungbakal", "Bongga ka Day", "Ikaw Ang Ms Universe ng Buhay Ko", and "Pers Lab." To many Filipinos living abroad, singing these songs make them feel at home.











Brothers Dennis and Rene formed the band which had as female vocalists Ella Del Rosario, Zsa Zsa Padilla, and Maso Diez, among others.





On September 2, Dennis broke the news on facebook and posted a new video, "Sana Naman," the very last collaboration with his brother, Rene Garcia.





"it was a hell of a ride, tol... i will miss you like hell."





"mismong mismo," he wrote on his post.









