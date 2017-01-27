SBS Filipino

'Thanks from big Deng to little Deng': Australian of the Year nominee

Published 28 January 2017 at 9:36am
It was a strange coincidence for one Australian of the Year nominee. Image: Deng Adut and Deng Akech (SBS)

Sudanese refugee turned lawyer Deng Adut [deng ah-DOOHT] visited a Canberra school (Tuesday) to meet a boy who'd donated to his charity.

 

His name ... also Deng.

 





